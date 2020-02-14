Help raise cash for abused animals at event at Bishopbriggs store

The Scottish SPCA is appealing to kind-hearted animal lovers to help fund raise this February at the local Pets at Home store in Bishopbriggs.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity is looking for an army of champions to encourage members of the public to part with their pennies and build a better world for Scotland’s animals during the charity event at the store at Strathkelvin Retail Park from Friday, February 21, to Sunday, February 23.

Judy Button, manager of the Dunbartonshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, said: “We’re looking for animal lovers to help us out by raising vital funds in-store at their local Pets at Home.

“In 2019, almost 1,000 animals arrived in to our care. This is an invaluable opportunity to help these vulnerable animals.

“To care for a dog costs £15 per day. This doesn’t include veterinary treatment or overheads.

“We need 10 animal lovers to take part at each Pets at Home across Scotland. We’ll provide all volunteers with their very own fundraising pack with everything they need to take part.

“With support from generous members of the public, we’ll be able to continue our work rescuing, rehabilitating, rehoming and releasing the animals of Scotland.”

To volunteer or for more information on Scottish SPCA fundraising events, email fundraising@scottishspca.org, call 03000 999 999 (opt 4) or visit www.scottishspca.org/petsathome.

The Scottish SPCA is the only animal charity in the UK able to report animal cruelty cases to the Crown, with reports sent to the Crown Office Procurator Fiscal Service. The charity receives no government funding and never puts a healthy animal to sleep.