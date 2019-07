A Kirkintilloch man is going for the chop - in aid of cancer research.

Simon McIlvenna is having his long locks cut off in a charity head shave to raise funds.

The big cut takes place at The Master Barbers on Alexandra Street at 10am on Saturday, July 27.

Simon said: “My hair is really long and I want to raise money and awareness, and to thank the local barber who is getting involved in this worthy cause.”