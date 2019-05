The road to success – Kirkintilloch Rotary celebrates 65 years of service to the local community this year.

To commemorate the landmark anniversary, East Dunbartonshire Council has named a local street in their honour.

Rotary Way is part of a new development, off Waterside Road. The council agreed to the tribute after meeting with Kirkintilloch Rotary President Daibhidh Wallace.

Some of the Rotarians are pictured after the “Rotary Way” signage was officially installed.