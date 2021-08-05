Kirky curtain boss in daring skydive for Beatson Cancer Charity

Dale of Top Cat in Kirkintilloch (left) with Beatson Ballbusters

Dale Carr, Director of Top Cat Window Binds in Kirkintilloch is joining a squad of high-flyers, including River City and Scot Squad actor Jordan Young to raise funds for the Beatson Cancer Charity and West of Scotland Cancer Centre.

They hope to raise as much money as possible from colleagues, friends and family who would like to see them thrown out of a plane.

It is hoped funds raised will help continue wellbeing support to both inpatients and outpatients.

This will include therapies to help relieve stress and support recovery, hairdressing, podiatry and one to one liaison support with employers during a mentally and physically taxing period of treatment.

Dale of Top Cat said: “The Beatson is really close to my heart, I am trying to raise as much money as possible for those who need it most.

“Now that I’ve been to the airport and seen how high the planes go, I’m quite nervous!”

The jump, scheduled for September, will take place above Glenrothes.

Other fundraisers taking part are Beatson Cancer Charity’s Ian Murray, BBC presenter James Mackenzie, Murray Glen, Account Manager at Hollicom PR and Clydebank Head Teacher Mark Hunter, with Jordan bringing the showbiz sparkle.

Jordan said: “I am supporting the Beatson Cancer charity because I have had friends who have been treated by them.

"I know first-hand how amazing their work is.

“I’ll be fundraising by posting videos, pictures and updates, talking about my genuine fear in the hope that people will donate.

He added: “I’ll be banging the Beatson drum!”

The Ballbusters will not be the first to go where eagles dare to fly as in 2019, 17 amazing women came together to take on the same challenge. These women are known as the Beatson Booby Birds and raised a wonderful £86,000.