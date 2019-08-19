Milngavie-based street dancers prepare to take on the world at contest

This young group of award-winning dancers are gearing up to take part again in the World Street Dance Championships later this month.

They will join thousands of dancers from across the globe coming together at Blackpool from August 22-25 to compete for titles in front of the world’s best Street Dance and Hip Hop dance celebrity judges.

Urbaniks Street Skool of Dance, who have classes in Allander Sports Centre, West of Scotland Rugby Club and Milngavie Scout Hall. have several titles under their belt this year including 6 Nations Champions, The classes are run by husband and wife team Pauline and Paul Joseph.