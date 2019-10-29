Milngavie shortlisted for best High Street

The public are being asked to vote for Scotland’s Most Beautiful High Street with eight towns shortlisted to be crowned the best of the best.

The public will have the chance to vote for what they think is the nation’s best high street,

The national competition is run by two of Scotland’s most well known organisations for place and the environment – Scotland’s Towns Partnership, the national body for towns in Scotland, and Keep Scotland Beautiful, the environmental charity which campaigns to keep Scotland green, clean and sustainable.

The towns shortlisted by the judging panel are: Ayr; Innerleithen; Kirkwall; Lerwick; Linlithgow; Lanark; Milngavie and Rothesay

The public will only have until Sunday, November 10, to cast their vote online, with the ultimate winner being announced on November 18 at the beginning of Scotland’s Towns Week.

Entries will be judged on factors including horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility, and community participation.

You can cast your online vote at: https://www.scotlandstowns.org/scotlands_most_beautiful_high_street.

Phil Prentice, Chief Officer of Scotland’s Towns Partnership, said: “This competition is about celebrating the incredible work of people up and down the country, who give up their time to improve their local places. We’ve been blown away by the strength of the entries this year which goes to show that town centre revival is on the up, and it’s driven by local people.

“Our high streets and town centres are the beating hearts of communities and local economies, and each has its own unique identity and experience to offer for both residents and visitors.

“I would urge people to get online and vote for their favourite entry and help us celebrate the success of our thriving town centres.”

Katie Murray, Communities and Place manager at Keep Scotland Beautiful, commented: “Congratulations to all eight shortlisted High Streets – it is always inspiring to see communities and businesses working together to help the places they care about thrive.

“For over half a decade we have celebrated the success of communities, through our Beautiful Scotland competition so we know how important competitions such as this are.

“I’d urge everyone to vote – working together we can all enjoy and c elebrate cleaner, greener and more beautiful High Streets all across Scotland.”