Milngavie tennis coach reunited with missing pet who had become trapped by his leash

The head coach at Milngavie Tennis Club has been reunited with his much loved pet after Dodger vanished almost a week ago.

Shaun Tulloch and his family were devastated when the rescue pup took off with his harness and lead attached on Tuesday, May 28 at Clober Road.

But after an appeal on social media which resulted in hundreds of shares and dozens of volunteers turning out to help search for him, Dodger was found by a dog walker near Mugdock reservoir over the weekend.

The poor pup’s leash had been snared on shrubbery in the woodland area and he had become trapped there.

The family shared the good news on social media.

They posted: “Dodger found and home. Huge thanks to everyone who helped search.

“He has lost some weight but is ok. Found by someone walking their dog between Mugdock and reservoir.

“He’s happy to be home!”

She added that he had been trapped by his leash.