Obituary: Edward McGaughrin, former Kirkintilloch councillor

Tributes have been paid to a former Kirkintilloch councillor, who passed away recently.

The funeral of Edward McGaughrin, known as Eddy, was held last week after he died, aged 93. Councillors also paid their respects at a full East Dunbartonshire Council meeting.

Serving councillor Alan Moir (Labour, Bishopbriggs South) said: “Eddy McGaughrin returned to politics in 1995 in the shadow year of East Dunbartonshire Council when he was nearly 70 years old. He was a retired civil servant but he had also served on Kirkintilloch Town Counci,l which was disbanded in 1975.

“Eddy was a great story teller and would use his anecdotes often at committees many of which are remembered to this day. His role as planning convener was one he enjoyed very much and often travelled to London to sit on national bodies although he did not enjoy flying so the sleeper was his favoured transport.

“He was a loyal member of the Labour Party and as councillor for Hillhead in Kirkintilloch worked tirelessly to improve the area and for the people he represented. After 20 years, in 2007 Eddy stepped down as a local councillor.

“Eddy was devoted to his wife Pam, who was involved with a number of charities, and Eddy was always the first to use his DIY skills to make disused property fit for these good causes. He was also very proud of his children and grandchildren, who were a huge part of his day to day life.

“Eddy was a great character and will be remembered fondly by all those who knew him.”