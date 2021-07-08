Radio presenter and author Gina McKie set to open Bearsden Writing Festival

Gina McKie radio presenter to open Bearsden Writing festival

The local personality who lives in Bearsden is also a special guest speaker at the event being organised by Bearsden Writers Group.

Due to the recent covid lockdowns a venue has not been fully confirmed but the community writing festival will take place on Saturday, August 21 either at Milngavie town hall or online.

Leela Soma, chair of Bearsden Writers said: “Our guest speaker to open the festival is local celebrity Gina McKie, a well known Radio DJ and writer.”

Gina has enjoyed a successful radio career since becoming a voice on the airwaves in Glasgow and west of Scotland more than 25 years ago.

Last year, she was snapped up to front shows on Saturday and Sunday evenings on Virgin Radio Groove.

She is also a freelance writer and her pocket-sized debut self-help book ‘Imagination’ has been described as a “pick-me-up for those seeking some guidance to cope with many of life’s obstacles and struggles.”

It includes confidence boosting, and tips on friendships and relationships.

Leela added: "The festival will be on all day with free events, writing workshops, competitions, book stalls and more.

"We would like to say a special thank you to East Dunbartonshire Arts Council for funding and supporting this venture.”

Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Under normal circumstances the writers group meet once a fortnight on a Thursday morning.

However, at present the group is not meeting face-to-face because of Covid-19 restrictions, and meetings are on Zoom.

This year’s autumn programme starts on September 9 with a review of the writing festival.

September 23: ‘Writers Helping Writers.’ Skills Database.

October 7: Writing a synopsis. Pre-20th Century Local History.

October 21: Autumn Competition results and Winners’ readings.