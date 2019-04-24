Staff’s ‘Mighty Stride’ to help a great cause

Staff from Aviva’s Bishopbriggs branch are set to take on a “Mighty Stride” to raise funds for specialist charity Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland).

The 10 hardy walkers will trek more than 23 miles at the Glasgow Kiltwalk in support of children, young people and their families affected by the life-long conditions spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

The team will be joined by thousands of other walkers on Sunday, April 28, making the journey from Glasgow Green to Balloch near Loch Lomond, raising funds for more than 1,000 Scottish charities in the process.

Every pound and penny raised will receive a 40 per cent boost, thanks to the support from The Hunter Foundation.

Elaine Wright from Aviva at Bishopbriggs, said: “The Kiltwalk is one of Scotland’s best fundraising challenges, and something the team are very much looking forward to.

“SBH Scotland support a number of families in our local area. We’re hoping to raise £1000 for the organisation.”

Deborah Roe, fundraising director at SBH Scotland, said: “Taking on the Kiltwalk is no easy challenge, so we’re very grateful to the staff at Aviva Bishopbriggs.

“The money they raise will go towards the specialist services we provide to hundreds of families across the country, and I’d like to wish them the very best of luck.”

Paul Cooney, CEO at Kiltwalk, said: “SBH Scotland is a very worthy charity and the money raised by the Aviva Bishopbriggs team will make a big difference to those who rely on their services. We look forward to seeing the team in their walking boots!”

If you want to take part in the Kiltwalk for SBH Scotland find out more at www.sbhscotland.org.uk/content/kiltwalk/.

As well as the 23-mile Mighty Stride, a number of staff from Aviva are taking part in the intermediate “Big Stroll”, which is a 15-mile walk from Glasgow Green to Clydebank as part of the Kiltwalk.

For more information on the Kiltwalk, visit https://www.thekiltwalk.co.uk/