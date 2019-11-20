Switch on to the magic of Christmas in your area

The atmosphere will be electric in the countdown to Christmas, with festive lights being switched on within towns and villages across East Dunbartonshire.

A feast of Yuletide events will be taking place locally - organised by communities, traders and groups - and supported by the Council.

Switch-on celebrations take place in Bearsden, Kirkintilloch and Milngavie on Saturday 30 November, with charges suspended for the full day in all seven of the Council’s fee-levying car parks.

The car parks (in Bearsden, Kirkintilloch and Milngavie) will also be free on the following three Saturdays - December 7, 14 and 21.

To get you in the seasonal mood, Mugdock Country Park will be hosting a Christmas Fun Day on Saturday 23 November, from 11.30am-5.30pm - including lights switch-on, a chance to visit Santa in his log cabin, elf slime-making workshop (please pre-book), magic show, children’s light parade, funfair and more.

Visit www.mugdock-country-park.org.uk, call 0141 956 610 or visit www.facebook.com/mugdockcountrypark to book and for full details.

Mugdock will also be hosting its annual panto, which this year is Sleeping Beauty - by Fizzgig Theatre (30 November to 30 December).

Councillor Billy Hendry, Convener of the Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee said: “There will be a feast of switch-on events and celebrations taking place in the coming weeks as we count down the days to Christmas.

“I’m pleased the Council is once again working with a range of local organisations to support festive fun locally.”

The latest switch-on times (please check locally for details of each event and any changes) are: Bishopbriggs, Thursday, November 28 at 5pm; Lennoxtown, Friday, November 29 at 5pm; Milton of Campsie, Friday, November 29 at 5.45pm; Torrance, Friday, November 29 at 7pm; Kirkintilloch, Saturday, November 30 at 5pm; Milngavie, Saturday, November 30 at 5pm, Bearsden town centre, Saturday, November 30, 6pm and Lenzie, Saturday, December 7 at 5.30pm.

In addition, local charity Creative Care - based at Brackenbrae House, Bishopbriggs - will once again be holding its popular Victorian Christmas events.

This year they will take place on 30 November/1 December and 7/8 December, between 10am and 5pm.

This will including a chance to meet Mr and Mrs Claus, Christmas crafts and more.

There will also be carols by candlelight at the front door at 5pm on Sunday 8 December.

Councillor Hendry added: “These events help to bring people together to start the seasonal celebrations - supporting local retailers and hostelries into the bargain.

“I’m delighted to confirm that charges will be suspended in all seven Council car parks for the four Saturdays in the run-up to Christmas Day.

“I would encourage as many people as possible to shop local where possible - especially in the countdown to Christmas - helping to boost the local economy and support local jobs and businesses.”

Scotland’s Towns Week takes place from 18-24 November and Small Business Saturday is on 7 December - both of which aim to support town centres across the country.

Visit https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com and www.scotlandstowns.org/scotlands-towns-week for more information.

The council warns that to ensure public safety, the Council’s community wardens will still be enforcing parking regulations and restrictions for any vehicles parked inappropriately (on-street and off-street) - including Blue Badge misuse - on the four Saturdays when charges will be suspended.