Talented East Dunbartonshire art tutor appears on TV’s Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year

A professional artist and tutor is enjoying a brush with fame after taking part in Sky Arts TV Portrait Artist of Year.

Talented Mark Mulholland – who teaches classes with East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust – is due to appear on the programme on Tuesday, January 28.

Mark is one of the tutors on EDLC’s popular Get Creative Programme – currently delivering Drawing for Beginners at Kirkintilloch Town Hall and a new weekly Sculpture/Casting course (from Tuesday, January 28-March 31) at Kilmardinny House in Bearsden.

He has been a fan of Portrait Artist of the Year – hosted by Joan Bakewell and Stephen Mangan – since it began, but never felt ready to enter.

Mark said: “However, having subsequently exhibited in London at big shows like the BP Portrait Awards and then in the Scottish Portrait Awards, I was given a well-needed boost of confidence.

“So last year when I was invited by the producers of the show to apply I decided to enter. You have to submit a self-portrait, which by chance I had recently completed. Fortunately I was accepted and invited to attend filming last year at the beautiful Battersea Arts Centre.

“I’m really excited to see the programme and how it has been edited together. It will give the viewers a flavour of how I start a painting.”

Former bishopbriggs resident Mark now lives in Kirkintilloch. He has been working with EDLC Trust’s Get Creative Programme since last September.

He said: “I would definitely encourage everyone to consider taking up art classes or any other creative activity. It really does help expand horizons, and definitely brings immense enjoyment.”