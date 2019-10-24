Westerton Male Voice Choir in good voice to raise £15k for Prostate Scotland

Westerton Male Voice Choir (WMVC) have hit a high note with charity after raising an incredible £15,535 for Prostate Scotland through a series of concerts.

The choir rehearses weekly in Bearsden. As well as concerts, members perform at a variety of community and private events throughout Scotland.

The choir is also a regular attendee at Cornwall International Male Choral Festival.

WMVC has supported Prostate Scotland for their last two seasons both through fundraising and awareness.

At the heart of their singing is a cherished tradition whereby the choir nominates a charity to form a partnership with for two years.

In their 62-year history, this donation to Prostate Scotland is the largest amount the choir has ever raised for a charity.

To reach this amount, not only did the members of the choir perform their repertoire of songs at events and concerts, many of them raised funds in other initiatives.

These included a race night, donations in lieu of birthday gifts, raffles, cycling from Glasgow to Edinburgh in the Pedal for Scotland challenge and running in the Boston Marathon.

WMVC’s chairman Graham Keith said: “We are delighted with the outcome of our partnership with Prostate Scotland.

“It means a lot to us that we can contribute to such an important cause through our performances.”

Morag Idan of Prostate Scotland, said: “Prostate Scotland was delighted to be the beneficiary charity partner of Westerton Male Voice Choir from their seasons 2017 to 2019.

“These funds have enabled Prostate Scotland to develop and produce three special new information booklets about treatments for men in Scotland diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.

“The booklets are available in the majority of hospitals treating prostate cancer in Scotland.

“We’d like to say a very big thank you to all the members - it has been fantastic support from a choir who has worked as a team throughout our partnership which led to this success.

“We wish them all the best in their new charity partnership with Alzheimer Scotland.”

The choir meets for rehearsals every Tuesday between 7.30pm and 10pm, September to April at Bearsden Cross Church Hall, 59 Drymen Road, G61 2SU.

For more information, visit wmvc.scot.