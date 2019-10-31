Win airline tickets for dream flight in East Dunbartonshire Provost’s charity prize draw

East Dunbartonshire Provost Alan Brown is offering a pair of air tickets in a prize draw to help raise cash for his charity.

One lucky winner of the Turkish Airline tickets with their chosen partner will fly from from Edinburgh Airport to anywhere on the airline’s network of more than 300 worldwide destinations.

The cash raised from the prize draw will go to the Provost’s Charity, which is raising funds for both Alzheimer Scotland and Motor Neurone Disease Scotland,

He said both causes are very important to him and to Depute Provost Gary Pews.

Tickets are on sale at £5 each from now until the draw which takes place at the Council’s Marina HQ in Kirkintilloch on Friday, November 22.

The tickets are valid until December 2020. However, the lucky winner must select their destination and book their flight dates soon after the draw, and by Saturday, December 1, 2019.

Provost Brown said: “I’m delighted to have this opportunity to raffle these flights, generously donated by Turkish Airlines.

“I hope that people will support these good causes by buying tickets – and wouldn’t it be a great Christmas present to win two flights for next year to anywhere in the world?”

Watch out for the Provost and Depute Provost Gary Pews throughout East Dunbartonshire over the coming weeks, where they will be selling tickets.

Anyone interested in buying tickets for the prize draw, please contact the Provost on 07917 651 755.