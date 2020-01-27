World War II hero Bill bowled over by 100th birthday celebrations

World War II veteran Bill Best from Milton of Campsie was the toast of the local bowling club earlier this month as he celebrated his 100th birthday.

A party was held in his honour in the local Bowling Club, attended by family and friends and with special visits from East Dunbartonshire’s Depute Provost Gary Pews and representatives of Bill’s former army corps.

Depute Provost Pews said: “It was my privilege to present Bill with a card and gift on behalf of the people of East Dunbartonshire as he celebrated his landmark birthday.

“During his time in the Royal Army Medical Corps, Bill rescued injured comrades from the field of battle and in later years became a Charge Nurse.

“His life was dedicated to helping people and it was a pleasure to be part of his special day.”

To top off the happy event, Bill, who now lives in Lennoxtown, was presented with a Royal Army Medical Corps plaque in recognition of his service.