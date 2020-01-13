Young East Dunbartonshire brothers star in Channel 4 drama

Two young brothers from East Dunbartonshire had a dream come true when they landed lead roles in the new David Tennant television drama Deadwater Fell.

Despite having little acting experience, Aaron (10) and Bradley (6) Connell secured lead role in the Channel 4 programme which began on Friday, January 10.

The brothers, who both attend St Matthew’s Primary, Bishopbriggs auditioned for the four-part series shot in Scotland after their mum Elaine spotted a casting call on Facebook.

Dad Martin said: “Elaine saw an audition on Facebook looking for two brothers around their age for an upcoming drama.

“They were chosen out of hundreds of others”.

Elaine said she emailed to enquire and sent some photos of the two boys.

The production team got back to her, asked if the boys could learn some lines and submit a taped audition.

They were then invited to a face-to-face audition in May before being told they had both got the parts.

Elaine said: “It was totally unexpected.”

Deadwater Fell tells the story of a small community rocked by a heinous crime.

It stars Broadchurch star David Tennant as well as Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife and The Good Fight), Anna Madeley (Patrick Melrose and The Crown) and Matthew McNulty (Versailles and Cleaning Up).

Aaron takes on the role of Elliot Campbell while Bradley portrays Lewis Campbell.

The family said they were over the moon about the youngsters’ success, particularly as they were cast in such good parts.

Elaine and Martin both joined the boys during 10 weeks of filming over the summer in locations including Paisley and Kilbarchan.

The show’s writer and creator, Daisy Coulam, said: “We’ve ended up with one of the most talented and incredible casts anyone could ask for.”

Deadwater Fell has a mainly female production team behind it, with a female producer, two female exec producers, commissioning editor and director.