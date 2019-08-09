Young Lenzie chess champ to represent Scotland at world championship

An 11-year-old member of Lenzie Chess Academy has been selected to represent Scotland at the World Cadets Chess Championship in China later this month.

Aryan Munshi, a pupil at Kelvinside Academy, will compete for his country at under-12 level after being spotted by national team selectors.

The budding grand master will take on young players from around the world at the elite chess tournament of 11 rounds over a 12-day period.

Aryan started playing chess at the age of five. After being taught the basics by his dad, he quickly developed a passion for the game.

He is no stranger to international competition having competed in the Lakecity Open International FIDE last year in India.

Aryan represents Lenzie Chess Academy and Phones Chess Club, and has won numerous titles in tournaments run by Chess Scotland and Scottish Junior Chess.

The S1 pupil said: “I feel really proud to have been selected to participate in the World Cadets Chess Championship.

“Although when I compete, I’m out there on my own, I wouldn’t have made it this far without the support of my parents, coaches, teachers and teammates.

“I am extremely lucky to be able to travel the world playing the game I love. I hope I can do Kelvinside Academy and my country proud!”

Dan Wyatt, Rector at Kelvinside, said: “Aryan is an incredibly talented chess player. We’ll all be rooting for him.”