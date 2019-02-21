Persimmon house builder submits plan for 85 new homes at Kirkintilloch

A house builder has submitted plans for a new £15 million development at Kirkintilloch.

Persimmon Homes West Scotland says it wants to rejuvenate a parcel of commercial land.

The Garthamlock-based developer lodged the planning application with East Dunbartonshire Council to build 85 new homes ranging from two-bedroom flats to five-bedroom detached new houses.

Located at Lenzie Road, the firm says the 2.3 hectare site will be transformed to offer new homes that meet the needs of the current market and that the development will also include 21 affordable homes.

The proposed £15 million investment marks Persimmon Homes’ most recent in Kirkintilloch following the Woodilee Village development in 2015.

Doug Law, Managing Director of Persimmon Homes West Scotland, said: “Our commitment to investing and creating new homes in East Dunbartonshire remains strong.

“The development will not only rejuvenate the area delivering high quality new homes it will also create revenue and jobs in the town.”

He said the site benefits from its prime location in the centre of Kirkintilloch close to Woodhead Park, Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre and the college campus, making it ideal for a wide range of buyers.

According to the developers, subject to planning approval work on site could potentially start in early 2020.