Plans for Aldi at Milngavie

Plans to develop two discount stores on the site of the former Homebase at Milngavie have been submitted – with the hope of creating up to 80 new jobs for the area.

Town Centre Securities (TCS) wants to completely refurbish the former warehouse, which closed last year, and split it into two units – one to house an Aldi supermarket and the other a Home Bargains outlet.

The property investment and development company are responsible for bringing Waitrose to the area.

The plans, submitted to East Dunbartonshire Council, also include new pedestrian access to the site from Main Street, as well as bicycle parking and charging spaces for electric cars.

According to the firm, the application for planning permission comes after extensive discussions with retail experts and potential tenants about how best to attract new businesses to the site, as well as dozens of new jobs.

Richard Lewis, property director for TCS, said: “We sent a questionnaire to residents of Milngavie late last year, which showed an extremely high level of support for bringing a discount supermarket to the town – more than 80 per cent of residents were in favour.

“Refurbishing and splitting the existing unit was the most attractive option for retailers, and we have had discussions with several prospective tenants to ensure our proposal meets their requirements.

“We have undertaken detailed retail impact and transport surveys to support the application, and in early discussions with the council agreed this proposal supports the area’s local development plan.

“This proposal should bring around 80 new jobs, which 90 percent of local people were in favour of, according to our survey.

“It’s critical the council is made aware of the local appetite for the redevelopment of this site. I would urge as many residents as possible to go onto the council’s planning portal and submit formal support for our proposal.”

The application can be viewed on the council website through reference number: TP/ED/18/0268.