Plans for social rented and shared equity homes at site of former Tom Johnston House in Kirkintilloch

Plans are being put forward to build around 90 affordable homes – which would include social rented and shared equity flats and houses on the site of the former East Dunbartonshire Council HQ at Kirkintilloch.

Residents are being asked to give their views at a public event in March.

The council, along with development partner hub West Scotland, are proposing to develop the site of the former Council headquarters at Tom Johnston House.

The building has been demolished and it is hoped that affordable housing will be developed on the site.

In October 2018, the Place, Neighbourhood and Corporate Assets committee agreed to engage hub West Scotland to provide design services and a building contractor to deliver the proposed project.

The proposal is to build around 90 affordable homes which would include social rented and shared equity flats and houses.

An exhibition has been arranged by the Council’s Housing Team to provide the public with an opportunity to look at the proposals, find out more and give feedback.

The event details are: Wednesday, March 6 from 3pm to 7.30pm at Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre, Woodhead Park, Kirkintilloch,

In addition, the plans displayed at the exhibition will be available to view on the consultation pages of the Council’s website at www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk.

If you wish to make comments on the proposal please email anna.gribben@eastdunbarton.gov.uk or write to Housing Strategy and Development, William Patrick Library, West High Street, Kirkintilloch G66 1AD.

Once a planning application is submitted, a further opportunity to make formal representations to the planning authority will be made available.

Councillor Billy Hendry, Convener of the Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said: “This proposed development is much-anticipated and will increase the stock of high quality affordable homes in the area.

“The exhibition will allow members of the public to have a more detailed look at the proposal and to give feedback. There will be experts on hand to answer questions and provide further details on the plans and drawings.

“For those unable to attend, the plans will also be made available online.”

The Council has previously partnered with hub West Scotland in the delivery of multiple projects including Holy Trinity Primary School and Kirkintilloch Town Hall.

Iain Marley, CEO of hub West Scotland, said, “The site offers great potential to create a high quality housing development and we will ensure that local communities and businesses derive maximum benefit from the investment. Hub West Scotland is delighted to partner with East Dunbartonshire Council to deliver this development.”