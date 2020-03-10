Plans lodged for new £33m Allander centre at Bearsden

A planning application has been formally lodged for the new £33 million Allander Leisure Centre facility at Bearsden.

East Dunbartonshire Council issued the news in a press release (below) and an artist’s impression of the new centre by Holmes Miller.

PRESS RELEASE:

“The Council is aiming to redevelop the Bearsden site to form a state-of-the-art sports and leisure centre, with additional plans to incorporate services for adults with learning disabilities.

“Drop-in pre-application exhibition events were held at the Allander in November and December 2019.

“The Allander project includes proposals for:

· A larger swimming pool, games hall, gym, cafe and changing facilities

· Improved football and tennis facilities

· Services to support adults with a learning disability within the centre (re-provisioned from Kelvinbank Resource Centre).

“Engagement has taken place with Allander Champions Group, community councils, Allander users, residents’ associations and local schools.

“Work has been carried out with partners including East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust and East Dunbartonshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

“Thomas Glen, the Council’s Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets, said: “I would encourage people with an interest in the Allander project to take the opportunity to have a look at the application details. If anyone wishes to make comments, these should be submitted directly to the Planning Service.”

For more information, visit http://planning.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?keyVal=Q5NN8TGJI1K00&activeTab=summary