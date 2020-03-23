Plans submitted for new housing development at Bearsden

East Dunbartonshire Council has received an application for planning permission to build five houses in Bearsden.

The application, for four-bedroomed detached houses, concerns a site south of Castlehill Cottage on Duntocher Road and is from Fairbright Homes Limited.

In a statement provided by the applicant’s agent Jigsaw Planning, it is explained that this is a resubmission of a previous application which was dismissed due to a lack of information concerning overshadowing.

The statement adds that the land has been allocated as a housing site and the development would not negatively affect residential amenity.

Councillors will make a decision on the application in due course.