Plea after man shot in broad daylight in Springburn

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was shot in Springburn in broad daylight.

Police were called after gunshots were heard in the area of Dykemuir Street around 11.15am on Saturday, February 16.

A short time later, police were notified that a 29 year old man had attended hospital with injuries caused by a firearm.

He remains in hospital and medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

From enquiries carried out so far it is believed that two men in a red Audi estate with chrome wing mirrors approached the victim, who was the passenger in a van in Dykemuir Street at its junction with Craigenbay Street, and shot him.

They then made off at speed, heading north along Craigenbay Street.

The vehicle was seen a short time later driving at excessive speed in Wallacewell Road.

The passenger in the Audi is described as late 30’s clean shaven, and wearing a dark tammy hate and a dark hoody.

There is no description of the driver at this time.

Detective Inspector Jim Bradley from Greater Glasgow CID said: “This targeted attack was carried out in a residential street in broad daylight and the men responsible not only endangered the life of the victim, but other members of the public in the surrounding area.

“It is absolutely vital that we trace these abhorrent individuals and we would urge anyone with information that could assist our enquiries to come forward.

“If you were in the vicinity of Dykemuir Street yesterday around 11.15am and noticed a red Audi estate with chrome wing mirrors, or anything at all suspicious, please get in touch.

“We also believe that the vehicle involved may have been in the area in the days prior to the shooting taking place. If you think you may have seen a red Audi estate earlier this week it is important that you let us know.

“Additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to members of the public and anyone with information or concerns can approach the officers who will be happy to assist.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow CID via 101 quoting incident number 1630 of Saturday 16 February 2019. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”