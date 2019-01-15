Plea after third litter of kittens dumped in a bag for life on a Bishopbriggs footpath

Four kittens have been found dumped in a bag for life on a footpath in Bishopbriggs.

This is the third litter abandoned near the same footpath in the past year, at Duncryne Place near to Bishopbriggs Vets Centre.

The kittens were discovered by a dog walker who them took them to the nearby vets before they were collected by Cats Protection and taken into the care of its Glasgow Adoption Centre.

The kittens are around six weeks old and centre staff have named them Hal, Dewey, Lois and Ida, after characters from the US sitcom Malcolm in the Middle.

Andy Currie, manager of the Glasgow Centre the kittens were lucky to be found so quickly.

He said: “So far, all three litters have been lucky that they have been found really quickly, but if the mother had been neutered then these kittens, and the other two litters, would not have found themselves in such a perilous situation. We would urge any owners with unneutered cats to get in touch with us, so we can offer practical help and advice and prevent any more unwanted kittens.”

In addition to the new arrivals, the Glasgow Adoption Centre also has other cats in care, all looking for their forever home.

Anybody wishing to arrange a time to meet Hal, Dewey, Lois and Ida or any of their fellow felines in need of homes should call 0141 779 3341 or visit cats.org.uk/glasgowac.