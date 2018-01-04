Plea after woman with friends in North Glasgow area vanishes

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing woman known to frequent the north Glasgow area.

Katriona Mullen (31) who lives in Ardrossan has a large group of friends in the Maryhill/Saracen areas of the city.

She was last seen around 0100 hrs on Sunday December 31 in Glasgow City Centre.

She is described as white, 5ft 4, medium build with black hair and was wearing a black beanie hat, green parker jacket with a fur hood, black trousers and black shoes when last seen.

Inspector Colin Convery at Saltcoats Police Office said: “We know that Katriona has a large network or friends and often uses public transport to travel around North Ayrshire, Glasgow City Centre and the Maryhill/Saracen areas of Glasgow and as such my officers are conducting extensive enquiries in these areas in a bid to locate her.

“I urge anyone who has seen Katriona since 0100 hrs on Sunday 31 December 2017 or anyone who knows of her present whereabouts to contact police at Saltcoats immediately via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 1818 of 2 January 2018.

“I also appeal to Katriona directly to contact police to let us know that she is safe and well.”