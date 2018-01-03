Police appeal after bank robbery

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a horrific assault and robbery at a bank in a shopping centre at Glasgow’s east end yesterday.

Around 1955 hours a 60 year old male G4S worker was loading the Santander ATM at the Forge Shopping Centre in Duke Street when he was approached from behind by two men.

One of the men assaulted the victim with a machete whilst the other grabbed the cash box which contained a five figure sum of money.

The pair then made off from the scene in a blue estate Skoda Fabia, which was found burnt out in Inverleith Street a short time later. The car has been confirmed as stolen.

Emergency services were called and the victim was taken by ambulance to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to a hand injury. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

The first suspect, who was carrying the machete, is described as white, 6ft in height, and was wearing a light grey zipper, black trousers and black trainers.

The second suspect is described as white, 6ft1 in height, and was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Detective Inspector Alasdair Barlow from the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan said:

“This was a violent and premeditated attack and it is vital that we trace the two despicable individuals involved.

“Officers will be at the scene today conducting door to door enquiries as well as examining CCTV footage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The incident occurred near to the cinema and there would have been members of the public in and around the shopping centre at the time. I would appeal to anyone who noticed anything at all suspicious to please get in touch as you may have information to assist with our investigation.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was in the area of Inverleith Street shortly after the robbery took place, who may have noticed a blue Skoda Fabia or two men acting suspiciously, to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Community Investigation Unit based at Govan via 101, quoting incident number 2813 of Tuesday 2 January 2017. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”