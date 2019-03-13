Police appeal after man struck by lorry near Mollinsburn

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a 61 year-old man was struck by a lorry on the M73 near Mollinsburn on Monday, March 11.

Around 2.05pm on Monday afternoon, the man appeared to be working on his white Volkswagen Passat on the hard shoulder of the northbound carriageway, when he has stepped or stumbled onto the main carriageway and was struck by a lorry being driven by a 43 year-old man.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for his injuries. His condition is described by hospital staff as serious but stable.

Police enquiries are continuing and Sergeant Stewart Dyer from the Road Policing Department based at Motherwell is asking any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact officers as soon as possible.

Anyone with information should contact officers through 101 quoting incident number 1976 of 11th March.