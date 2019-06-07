Police appeal to trace son of man found dead

Police are appealing for help to trace the son of a man was found dead at home on Wednesday, June 5.

The body of Gordon Kerr (65) was discovered in Rylees Crescent, Hillington, Glasgow.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Officer said it is believed that Gordon had a son, who was also named Gordon Kerr and is believed to be approximately 41 years old.

Anyone who has knowledge of Gordons relatives is asked to contact Constable Rafferty at the Administration department, London Road Police Office on 0141-532-4765 Monday to Friday 0800 – 1600hrs.