Police confirm name of Lenzie woman who died in six-car crash at Initiative Road on Saturday

Police have confirmed the name of the 69-year-old woman who died after a six-car smash at the junction at Initiative Road on Saturday night.

She was local lady Barbara Leatham of Lenzie.

A police spokesperson said today (Tuesday, March 12) investigations are continuing and made another appeal for information.

The horror accident at the junction at the Old Gatehouse pub and restaurant at Kirkintilloch/Woodilee around 5.55pm on Saturday, March 9.

The senior citizen was driving a silver Mercedes SLK north along Initiative Road when police said it was in collision with five stationary vehicles near to Woodilee Road.

Emergency services rushed to the area. The pensioner was given CPR at the scene. She was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where sadly she was pronounced dead.

A 35 year-old woman, who was in one of the stationary vehicles, sustained minor injuries.

Sergeant Michael McCusker of Glasgow Road Policing Department, said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or has dash-cam footage from the Lenzie area on the night, to get in touch with us.

”Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3277 of Saturday 9 March 2019.”