Three months after the death of 28-year-old John Connelly, from Cathay Street, Milton, police are again appealing to the public for any information that will help them find out why he died and why he was found in the canal at Spiers Warf.

Anyone with information is asked to call CID officers at Maryhill Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 3452 of 22 July 2019.