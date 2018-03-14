Police plea after Barmulloch man found dead

Police are appealing for help in tracing the relatives of a Barmulloch man who was found dead in his home.

John Gillespie (67), passed away at Zena Street on Monday, February 19.

Officers said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

It is believed John was previously married and has a daughter. He also has sisters in Scotland, England and Canada.

Anyone who has knowledge of John’s relatives is asked to contact the Administration Department at London Road Police Office via 101 between 0700 – 1600 hours, Monday-Friday.