Police plea after woman (69) dies in road smash at Lenzie

Police are appealing for information after a 69 year-old woman died following a multi-car road crash at Lenzie on Saturday night.

Around 5.55pm on Saturday, March 9, a silver Mercedes SLK was driving north along Initiative Road when it collided with five stationary vehicles near to Woodilee Road.

Emergency services attended and the senior citizen who had been driving the Mercedes, was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary Hospital where sadly she was pronounced dead.

Her family have been made aware. A 35 year-old woman, who was in one of the stationary vehicles, also sustained minor injuries.

Sergeant Michael McCusker of Glasgow Road Policing Department, said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or has dash-cam footage from the Lenzie area on the night, to get in touch with us.

”Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 3277 of Saturday 9 March 2019”.