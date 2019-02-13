Police plea to trace Bishopbriggs relatives of woman found dead

Police are appealing for help to trace the Bishopbriggs relatives of a woman who has been found dead.

Caroline McKechnie (62) died within her home address in Wykeham Place, Anniesland. Glasgow on Saturday 2nd February 2019.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

Officers said it is believed Caroline has relatives who formerly lived in the Cadder area of Bishopbriggs.

Anyone who knows Caroline is asked to contact the Administration Department at London Road Police Office on 0141 532 4614.