Police are appealing for help to trace the family of a man was found dead in his home.

They are trying to trace the relatives of 51-year-old Gary Craig who passed away at Birness Drive, Pollokshaws, Glasgow on Sunday January 6.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Gary is believed to have a sister named Janet, and two sons called James and Gary.

Anyone who knows Gary is asked to contact the Administration Department at London Road Police Office on 0141 532 4644.