Police praise neighbours of elderly Kirkintilloch woman after alleged intruder is spotted in her back garden

A man has been arrested after neighbours spotted an alleged intruder in an elderly woman’s back garden in Kirkintilloch earlier this week.

The incident happened around 3pm on Wednesday at the pensioner’s home at Waverley Crescent.

The suspicious neighbours immediately called police and officers have praised their quick-thinking actions.

A police spokesperson at Kirkintilloch said: “The elderly woman was a previous victim of a house break-in.

“We arrested a 50-year-old man and he has been held in custody and is due to appear at court.

“This is a great example of neighbours looking out for each other, particularly as this was a vulnerable elderly lady.

“Anyone with any concerns in this regard should call their local police office on 101.”