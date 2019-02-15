Police search for bare-chested man in hunt for killer of man in Milton

A bare-chested man and his companion dressed in joggers and a hoodie may hold the key to vital information on the violent murder of Billyjoe Bates in Milton in November.

Detectives are re-appealing for information, nearly three months on from when the 28-year-old man was found seriously injured in the Milton area of Glasgow.

Emergency services were called after Billyjoe was discovered by members of the public in Ashfield Street at its junction with Kippen Street around 2.30pm on Sunday 18 November 2018.

He was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he later died in the early hours of Thursday 22 November 2018.

A dedicated team of specialist officers have been working to piece together what happened to Billyjoe and find whoever is responsible.

From enquiries carried out so far, it is understood a disturbance took place just prior to Billyjoe being found at 2.30pm that Sunday.

Detective Inspector Scott McCallum from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team (WEST) said: “Billyjoe was violently attacked during this disturbance and I have no doubt that there are people who know exactly what happened to him and who is responsible. I would urge those people to do the right thing and come forward to help us provide answers for his devastated family.

“We understand a man, who may have been bare chested, was seen in Kippen Street at Ashfield Street around the time of the disturbance. Another man dressed in grey jogging trousers and a grey or black hooded top is also believed to have been in his company. It is vitally important that anyone who saw a man matching either of these descriptions gets in touch in case they have information which could be significant.

“Ashfield Street is a busy area for both vehicle and pedestrian traffic and I’m keen that any person travelling or visiting the area at that time to please get in touch.

“The support we have received from local residents and businesses during our investigation has been greatly appreciated and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their assistance so far and reassure them that we are doing everything we can to solve this crime.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team (WEST) via 101, quoting incident number 2422 of Sunday 18 November 2018. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”