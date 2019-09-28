Police seek witnesses after 70-year-old cyclist injured in accident at Bearsden

Witnesses are being sought after a 70-year-old cyclist was injured in an accident at Bearsden.

The accident happened around 10.15am on Wednesday, September 25 at Grampian Way, Baljaffray.

Police said the man fell from his bike after an incident involving a car.

He was taken to hospital wehre he received treatment for minor injuries and was later released.

Police said enquiries are continuing and want to speak to anyone who saw the accident, including motorists with dashcams who were in the area at the time of the accident.

Contact police on 101.