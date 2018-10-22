Police step up search for missing teenager who may be in the area

Police are appealing for help as they step up a search for a vulnerable missing teenager who may be in this area.

Sophie Maylor (16) has been missing from neighbouring West Dunbartonshire area since 2.45pm on Saturday, October 20.

She is described as white, 5ft 4 in height, very slim build, blue eyes and collar length brown hair which is tied up in a ponytail. She wears glasses and has piercings above her right eye, her lip and ears.

She was wearing a dark blue thigh length jacket with a hood with a faux-fur trim, washed out denims and white trainers.

Inspector Mo Boyle of Dumbarton Police Station, said: “Sophie has not been missing from this area before. We believe she became upset with some news she got and left without telling anyone where she was going.

“She doesn’t, as far as we are aware, have any money or a mobile phone with her. She may have a travel card which she could use but we haven’t confirmed that yet.

“Officers are checking CCTV and speaking to family and friends, however, so far, no one has seen or heard from her since this afternoon.

“She is originally from Bo’ness and may head back there or possibly into Glasgow but again, at this time we have no sightings of her in those areas.

“We are liaising with taxi and bus companies as well as colleagues in British Transport Police to try and find her but would also ask members of the public to keep a look out for her as well.

“As I mentioned, she has not been missing from this area before and is quite vulnerable at the moment so we are concerned for her well being.

“If anyone has information about where she is, please contact police at Dumbarton Police Station via 101. Please quote reference number 2506 of Saturday 20 October when calling.

“We just want Sophie to come home and would also ask her to get in touch as soon as she can.”