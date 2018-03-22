Politicians back protesters against plans for new lower flightpath over Bearsden

More than 400 people turned up at a meeting at Bearsden Community Hub on Friday as protests grow over plans to significantly lower the flightpath over an area of the town.

The meeting was organised by Glasgow Airport bosses as part of a 13-week consultation to modernise its airspace,

This includes lower take-offs of flights affecting the Kessington/Killermont area, near to Boclair Academy – and residents are up in arms over noise pollution.

The Herald has also been inundated with complaints from local people over the lack of information and “vagueness” of the consultation.

Local politicians are backing people in their protest. Councillor for the Bearsden south ward Andrew Polson blasted the consultation for its “vagueness”, “under the radar approach” and its reports that have “just not been in plain English for residents”.

He said: “Local people, who essentially should be at the heart of any decision making, have really been neglected in this consultation.

“The new routes will adversely affect my constituents and residents in the south of Bearsden particularly in Kessington. I will be campaigning for the flight paths to continue along the present route and turn right only after the planes leave Bearsden.

“It is imperative that as many as possible take part in this consultation which ends on April 13, and more importantly local groups get together to submit not only their concerns but to oppose the new proposals.”

East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson said: “More than 400 people attended the consultation event at Bearsden Hub on Friday, which shows the intensity of local concerns.

“Senior officials at Glasgow Airport must listen carefully to the view of everyone affected before making any decisions on flight path changes, however those views are communicated to them.

“I will be submitting my own response to the consultation, collating the comments I have received, so I’d encourage anyone concerned that their voice may not be heard to contact me with their views on the flight path changes and I will include them in my report.”

West of Scotland MSP Maurice Golden told the Herald he has also raised concerns with Glasgow Airport bosses over the flightpath plans over south Bearsden after being contacted by constituents in Kessington.

He said: “Many local residents who would be affected by these changes have contacted me to air their very grave concerns over the proposals by Glasgow Airport.

“While I understand the airport’s desire to change flight paths after a number of decades, I was keen to stress to airport bosses, the strength of feeling among local people.

“In particular, I would urge them to look again at the flight path they are proposing over the south of Bearsden and Kessington, which clearly would effect air and noise pollution in those areas”.

A spokesperson from Glasgow Airport said: “It is important to stress that what we have put forward are only proposals. We can only make changes to the departure flight paths once we have considered the views of all those who respond directly to the consultation.

“Those views will then be presented to our regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority, who will ultimately make the decision on whether or not we can proceed. We would therefore encourage people to submit their feedback either by email at airspace@glasgowairport.com, through our website at https://www.glasgowairport.com/airspace/submit-a-response/ or by writing to Airspace Consultation, Glasgow Airport Limited, Erskine Court, St Andrew’s Drive, Paisley, PA3 2SW.

Clarification can also be sought on any aspect of the consultation by submitting a query at https://www.glasgowairport.com/airspace/submit-a-query/.”