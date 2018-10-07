Concern raised over crime figures

Local MSP Maurice Golden has raised concerns after new figures have revealed almost 60 per cent of crimes in East Dunbartonshire failed to be resolved over the last year.

Recorded crime figures for 2017/18 also highlighted that this figure has failed to improve in recent years, with 41.4 per cent of crimes being resolved in 2009/2010, with that figure almost static at 41.3 per cent in 2017/18.

Mr Golden has called on the Scottish Government to ensure that local officers in East Dunbartonshire have the resources in order to provide justice to victims.

He said: “It is extremely concerning that almost 60 per centof crimes are failing to be resolved over the last year in East Dunbartonshire.

“This will do nothing to reassure victims of crime, and more concerning still is that this figure has failed to improve at all over the last decade.

“The SNP Government need to ensure local officers in East Dunbartonshire have the resources in order to tackle crime on the frontline in our local communities, rather than being stuck at their desks.

“It is our hard working officers who suffer as a result and the SNP Government must take action urgently to help significantly improve the figures for resolving crime across East Dunbartonshire.”