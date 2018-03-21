Council prepares to broadcast meeting on the Internet

North Lanarkshire Council is set to broadcast its committee meetings on the Internet for the first time.

At the meeting of the former Corporate Services Committee in February 2017, it was agreed to progress the implementation of webcasting of meetings held in the council chamber at Motherwell Civic Centre.

Braintree District Council has established a four−year National Framework Agreement and a mini competition is currently being undertaken with the two suppliers included within the Braintree Framework, for the contract due to be awarded in April.

Following the contract award, there will be a period of time required to install the webcasting equipment within the council chamber, train staff members and test the system, with the full council meeting of June 21 set to be the first webcast.

In a report to the Police and Resources Committee, which is meeting today (Wednesday), Archie Aitken, head of Business for Legal and Democratic Solutions, said: “It is proposed that a trial period of six months commence and, if no issues arise, webcasting will be rolled out across all meetings held within the council chamber.

“At this time, there is no intention to webcast meetings held outwith the council chamber, as this would necessitate the purchase and installation of additional cameras.”

No cameras will be pointed at the public gallery and the Provost will have the power to end the broadcast if it would prejudice the proceedings.