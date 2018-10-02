Council’s financial position deemed “sustainable”

Auditors have said that East Dunbartonshire Council is in overall good financial shape.

The latest report from Audit Scotland was formally presented to the council’s audit and scrutiny panel on Thursday, September 27.

The auditors were satisfied with EDC’s presentation of their accounts, and deemed its financial position as “sustainable in the foreseeable future”.

However, they noted that the 2018/2019 budget was “challenging” as the council needs to save £12 million and use £1.6m of its reserves.

Most services provided by EDC have customer satisfaction levels which are higher than the Scottish average.

Council leadership was also noted for demonstrating improved management of improvement plans.

The auditors said that the council’s financial management is effective and that provision of its services was in line with total budget. Previously unmet saving targets have been offset by underspends.

The standards of governance and scrutiny at the council were also praised.

The report states: “The council is open and transparent in the way that it conducts its main business, with the public able to attend meetings of the council and its committees.”

The council’s tresponse to recommendations in last year’s Best Value follow up report.

It was noted that the good quality of educational services was provided even in the most deprived areas.