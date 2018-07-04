Crematorium given planning approval

Plans to construct a new crematorium serving East Dunbartonshire have been approved.

At a meeting in the council’s headquarters last Tuesday, councillors endorsed proposals to create the new facility near Meiklehill Farm on Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs.

Planning committee member Stewart MacDonald, whose ward is Kirkintilloch East, North and Twechar, welcomed the plans.

He said: “In addition to seeing myself as a potential customer of this crematorium, many constituents have come to me bemoaning the lack of such facilities in East Dunbartonshire, forcing them to take their loved ones outside the area.”

This will be the first crematorium in East Dunbartonshire, with residents currently travelling to areas such as Maryhill, Clydebank and Daldowie for these services.

It is anticipated that the crematorium will create around 10 full-time positions, while also benefiting other local services such as florists and caterers.

The site is within the Antonine Wall World Heritage Site buffer zone and is also of historic significance as it is part of a barrage balloon site associated with the RAF during World War 2. The council’s archaeology consultant has confirmed the development will have little impact on the Antonine Wall site, but did request to carry out an investigation in connection with the World War 2 site, a request which has been incorporated into a condition on the planning permission. To facilitate site access, a new roundabout will be constructed on Crosshill Road.

The planning committee granted permission subject to limitations on the hours in which construction work can be carried out and all external finishes and approval of roofing materials.

Funeral services can take place between 10am and 4pm Monday to Friday. All site access at Crosshill Road is to be approved by the planning authority in advance of construction being carried out.

Prior to construction beginning, a full landscape and biodiversity plan will be carried out to assess the effect of the development on the environment and during breeding season the nests of any birds in the area will be protected.

Construction is to begin within three years.