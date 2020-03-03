Extra £1.98m for services in East Dunbartonshire

SNP MSP Rona Mackay has welcomed an agreement that will see East Dunbartonshire receive an additional £1.98 million in the next year.

The deal struck between the SNP government and the Scottish Greens will also mean £13 million more for community policing.

The amended budget will also see the introduction of free bus travel for those aged 18 and under from January 2021.

Police will benefit from a total uplift of £60 million in the next financial year, with £13m of additional investment in frontline services and a further £5m of additional capital investment, on top of the £42m already committed.

Ms Mackay said: “This SNP budget invests a record £15bn in health and care services, delivers Scotland’s unique child payment to lift our youngest out of poverty and supports Scotland’s world-leading efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

“The Scottish Government had already backed Police Scotland with a budget increase of £42m. That will now increase that support to £60m overall with £50m of investment for frontline services.

“East Dunbartonshire will benefit from our share of an extra £95m for local government – with an extra £1.98m.”

Local Green MSP Ross Greer said: “Since the 2016 election, Greens have pushed the Scottish Government to provide councils with a fairer share of funding.

“I’m delighted this year Greens have been able to deliver £1.979m more for East Dunbartonshire to help protect vital local services, such as schools and care.”