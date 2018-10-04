Golden: SNP must deliver on broadband

Local MSP Maurice Golden has challenged the SNP minority government to outline how it will deliver on its pledge to guarantee 100 per cent broadband access for all by 2021.

The Tory MSP said he was speaking out after a new Audit Scotland report highlighted the major issues the SNP are facing in meeting their pledge in the next three years.

Furthermore, according to Mr Golden, data from Ofcom and thinkbroadband has highlighted 1,194 premises in East Dunbartonshire are still unable to access superfast broadband.

Mr Golden believes the SNP needs to be open with residents and businesses across East Dunbartonshire as to when full broadband access will be truly delivered.

He said: “The Audit Scotland report highlights the many challenges the SNP Government still face in terms of meeting their 100% broadband pledge.

“While a lot of good work has been done in East Dunbartonshire it is unacceptable that over 1,100 premises are still waiting to enjoy the benefits of being connected to superfast broadband.

“Having this level of broadband access is absolutely vital for growing the economy, so this region must not miss out. The SNP Government must ensure their 2021 pledge is fully met for local residents andfirms.”