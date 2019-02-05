Houses on ex-hospital site get the go ahead

North Lanarkshire’s planning committee has approved an application to build almost 300 houses in Moodiesburn.

The application, from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and developer Miller Homes, centres on the 61 acre site at the former Stoneyetts Hospital, which closed in 1992.

This new development of 291 homes is in line with the local development plan and will see a variety of terraced, semi-detached and detached properties created, ranging from three to five bedrooms. Developers intend to put the first of these on sale this year.

Miller Homes has pledged to make “significant” investments in affordable housing and also contribute to upgraded play facilities and bus stops.

The application received almost 100 objections, addressing roads and transportation issues and concerns about a range of environmental factors including noise from the M80 being too high at the site, loss of greenspace and impact on wildlife.

Others complained about a lack of facilities such as playparks in the area, and concerns about the capacity of local GP surgeries to cope with an influx of new patients.

During the meeting Gartcosh, Glenboig and Moodiesburn councillor Michael McPake welcomed assurances that Stoneyetts Bowling Club would be protected as long as it remained in use, but also echoed the concerns about healthcare facilities.

Tom Cahill, associate technical director for Miller Homes, said: “We are looking forward to starting work on site at Stoneyetts in Moodiesburn and creating an attractive development of high quality family homes on this former brownfield site which has lain vacant for some time.

“As well as maintaining many of the mature trees, we will also retain elements of the existing site heritage to form an entrance and a new foot and cycle path, providing strong links to the rest of the town.

“The development is in a fantastic location within easy commuting distance of Glasgow and we are confident it will help satisfy demand for family homes in the area.”