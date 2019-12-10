Lib Dem candidate praises small businesses

In the run up to Small Business Saturday, Liberal Democrat candidate for East Dunbartonshire, Jo Swinson, visited The Honeybee Bakery and cafe in Milngavie while on the campaign trail.‪

Saturday 7th December was the FSB’s Small Business Saturday across the UK.

A campaign spokesperson said the party recognises the important role played by small businesses. They said plans include creating a new ‘start-up allowance’ to help those starting a new business with their living costs and ensuring the companies at the top of the supply chain cannot abuse smaller suppliers.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said: “I was so pleased to meet the team at The Honeybee Bakery. It was great to get involved with the cake decorating and hear from them first-hand about the challenges with trade on our local high streets.

“The run up to Christmas is an incredibly important time for local independent businesses. We should all look to support small firms, who are the backbone of our economy, when picking Christmas gifts.

“Brexit is causing huge uncertainty for businesses across the country. At this election voters can vote to put an end to the constitutional chaos that is making business planning and attracting staff near impossible for many companies. The Liberal Democrats will fight to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future for Scotland.”