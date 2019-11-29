Lib Dem Jo hopes to hold on

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, who is hoping to hold on to the East Dunbartonshire seat in the general election, said it has been the “greatest honour” of her life to represent her home area in Parliament.

She said: “Now I am asking you to put your faith in me again. This will always be the place I call home. I grew up in Milngavie and have served as your MP for 12 years. I love our area and the amazing people I have worked with, and alongside, here.

“Whether it has been fighting to save local post offices in Bishopbriggs and Lenzie, protecting local green spaces between Bearsden and Milngavie, or building the skate park in Kirkintilloch, the community spirit here is amazing.

“This election is going to be close again between myself and the SNP. Everyone knows the Tories and Labour can’t win here. The SNP did win in 2015 – but with the support of local people, I beat them in 2017. The Liberal Democrats, the party I now lead, have a positive plan for the future. We would invest more in mental health services, increase free childcare and tackle the climate emergency.”