Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson loses East Dunbartonshire seat to the SNP

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has been defeated in East Dunbartonshire in the general election by the SNP’s Amy Callaghan.

Ms Swinson, who became the first female leader of the party in July, lost by 149 votes.

There was an extremely high turnout in the local constituency with 80.38% of the electorate turning up to the ballot box..

Amy Callaghan (27) won back the seat for the SNP which John Nicolson lost to the Lib Dems in 2017.

An early exit poll had predicted Ms Swinson would lose her seat.

RESULTS

Amy Callaghan, SNP: 19,672

Jo Swinson, Liberal Democrat: 19,523

Pam Gosal, Scottish Conservative: 7,455

Callum McNally, Scottish Labour: 4,839

Carolynn Scrimgeour, Scottish Green Party: 916

Rosie Dickson, Independent: 221

Donald MacKay, UKIP: 208

Liam mcKechnie, Scottish Family Party: 197

Electorate: 66,075

Total number of votes cast: 53,111.

Rejected Papers: 80