Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson loses East Dunbartonshire seat to the SNP

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has been defeated in East Dunbartonshire in the general election by the SNP’s Amy Callaghan.
Ms Swinson, who became the first female leader of the party in July, lost by 149 votes.
There was an extremely high turnout in the local constituency with 80.38% of the electorate turning up to the ballot box..
Amy Callaghan (27) won back the seat for the SNP which John Nicolson lost to the Lib Dems in 2017.
An early exit poll had predicted Ms Swinson would lose her seat.
RESULTS
Amy Callaghan, SNP: 19,672
Jo Swinson, Liberal Democrat: 19,523
Pam Gosal, Scottish Conservative: 7,455
Callum McNally, Scottish Labour: 4,839
Carolynn Scrimgeour, Scottish Green Party: 916
Rosie Dickson, Independent: 221
Donald MacKay, UKIP: 208
Liam mcKechnie, Scottish Family Party: 197
Electorate: 66,075
Total number of votes cast: 53,111.
Rejected Papers: 80