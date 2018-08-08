Lib Dems visit local charities

Leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Willie Rennie MSP, joined Cllr Susan Murray to visit local mental health charities in East Dunbartonshire.

Mental Health has been a long term priority for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, who continue to work hard to ensure that the right services are available in the right place at the right time.

Willie and Susan visited GRACE in Kirkintilloch, followed by EDAMH in Milngavie. They discussed the work both organisations do, and the challenges faced by the third sector as well as the changes they feel need to be made in funding for mental health services in Scotland.

Mr Rennie said: “These two excellent charities are at the front line of providing value for money care and support for people with mental health and other issues.

“Despite all the rhetoric from the government these organisations are not getting the funds they need to meet the needs of local people. If the minister’s words on mental health mean anything she will take step immediately to make sure this changes.”

Cllr Murray added: “Both of these organisations provide invaluable services to people in and around East Dunbartonshire, and it was wonderful to be able to see the work that they do.

“It is a fact that Scottish Government policy is starving Councils of the funding needed to meet the growing demand for services. So it is important that we use the money that is available wisely and we protect those most in need from the worst affects.

“We must look at all the opportunities to work with community organisations who deliver the support and services that people need to stay well. This in turn will reduce the demand on services which are already working incredibly hard to keep up with increasing strain.”